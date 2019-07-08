Kyle police investigating motorcycle crash from Sunday night

KYLE, TX (KXAN) — Kyle police are investigating a motorcycle fatality of a 50-year-old man that happened Sunday night.

Kyle resident Daniel Rodriguez was the lone occupant on the motorcycle when the single vehicle crash happened at 10:40 p.m. Sunday near a Sonic on FM 150 West.

Police say Rodriguez was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

“The driver was headed westbound and veered off the road, striking a trailer parked in the grass,” Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett said. “The road was closed until about 2 p.m. while officers conducted their investigation.”

Barnett said Rodriguez was transported from the scene by Hays County/San Marcos EMS to Ascension/Seton Hays and was later pronounced dead.