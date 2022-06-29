KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – On Wednesday, the Kyle Police Department announced it arrested a man in connection to a 7-month-old infant’s death.

During the investigation, police discovered Mark Anthony Briones, 32, of Kyle, was left in charge of the infant when the injuries occurred.

On June 20, KPD responded to a call at an area children’s hospital for an infant being treated for life-threatening injuries that had occurred at a home in Kyle.

According to KPD, on June 23, officers were notified the infant died as a result of the injuries.

Kyle Police arrested Briones at his home in Kyle on Tuesday, June 28. He is currently booked in the Hays County Jail.