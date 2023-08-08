KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Wildland Task Force responded to a wildfire in the 290 block of Roland Lane in Kyle Tuesday, according to the Hays County Office of Emergency Services website.

Officials with Hays County OES said evacuations were lifted shortly after 4 p.m. The fire was estimated to be 25 acres and 90% contained.

Officials responded to the fire at approximately 3 p.m. It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

Hays County OES said air support was on its way, and asked people not to attempt to operate drones/unmanned aerial systems, according to the website. Those devices can hinder and lengthen emergency response times, Hays County OES said.

