KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – The City of Kyle’s Water Reclamation Project has been granted $2 million in federal appropriations to support drought-proofing and recycling water resources, according to a press release from U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett.

The money allows Kyle to connect reclaimed water lines throughout the city to the water treatment plant and improve its water conservation infrastructure.

“With the climate crisis already impacting Central Texas, water is perhaps the precious resource that is most threatened,” Doggett said. “This direct federal funding will allow the City of Kyle to move forward with new water infrastructure to conserve resources and increase drought resilience.”

Expansion of the water infrastructure and utilizing reclaimed water is in response to a rapid increase in demand as the city grows. Kyle’s population grew 800% from 5,000 citizens in 2000 to just over 50,000 in 2022, according to the City of Kyle webpage.

“We are exceptionally grateful for Representative Doggett’s support and advocacy for our Reclaimed Water Master Plan Project,” Mayor Travis Mitchell said. “Reclaimed water has proven to be a sustainable solution for rapid growth and provides a cost-effective and ‘drought-proof’ water resource for current and future public infrastructure.”