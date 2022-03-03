Kyle Fire Department working to keep up as city continues to grow

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle, like many cities around Austin, is growing immensely — but with growth comes growing pains.

As more people move to town, the fire department is working to keep up.

In January, the Kyle Fire Department called on neighboring departments to help them fight a downtown fire.

“We had six departments at that fire, including Austin,” said Kyle Fire Chief Kyle Taylor.

Currently, the department has 36 firefighters at three stations.

“We are up to 500 calls a month and when I started it was like 150,” Taylor said. He started working for KFD nine years ago.

Freddie Rolon, division chief of training with KFD said it’s working to hire more firefighters, which is critical with the growth.

“If I don’t have enough personnel to help in a big apartment complex that can affect the people who live there,” said Freddie Rolon, division chief of training with the KFD.

One fire station, on average, can serve about 10,000 people Taylor said, and there aren’t enough stations in Kyle to serve about 46,000 — the city’s population.

Rolon says they are working on adding a fourth station, and possibly more.

“We already started thinking about a fifth and sixth station,” said Rolon.

Recruitment is also a challenge. KFD is currently hiring.

“You look every day and it is almost every department is looking for firefighters,” Taylor said.

Despite the challenges, KFD response times have not been affected. Currently, their average response time is eight minutes.

“We are doing a lot more where we are crisscrossing across town when a call comes in,” Taylor said. “We are growing and we will continue to grow. If we don’t keep up, we won’t be able to keep up with the call volume.”