Kyle City Council to vote on Kinder Morgan pipeline settlement

A City of Kyle resident speaks at a specially called council meeting October 4 on whether the city should reach a settlement with pipeline company Kinder Morgan. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle City Council is meeting Friday evening to vote on whether or not to agree on a settlement with Houston-based company Kinder Morgan over the Permian Highway Pipeline.

The 430-mile pipeline is slated to be constructed through the city of Kyle. Kinder Morgan has told KXAN in previous interviews that the city of Kyle would be the most populous community along the entire route of the pipeline.

After postponements and heated legal battles, the meeting tonight could determine whether the city of Kyle officially acquiesces to the construction of this natural gas pipeline under their city.

The document the council is looking at would settle Kinder Morgan’s dispute with the city. The council went into executive session behind closed doors shortly after 7 p.m. and as of 9 p.m., they remain in executive session.

On September 17, the council voted to authorize a framework of a settlement with Kinder Morgan over the pipeline. The vote on Friday night would be the final approval.

“It’s not a done deal ’til such a time that we vote on it,” Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell said to KXAN in September of the settlement agreement the council is looking at. “So if we don’t vote on it or if we vote it down we will continue as if a settlement agreement never happened.”

Permian Highway Pipeline Overview Map from Kinder Morgan in May 2019.

Before the council went into executive session, one resident spoke to the council with some concerns.

Kyle resident Peter Parcher expressed some concerns he’d emailed to the council about their negotiations with Kinder Morgan. He hopes that the council will take his concerns seriously.

Parcher explains that while he has concerns, under the right circumstances he could be supportive of a settlement with Kinder Morgan.

“I think that if the conditions of the settlement include ensuring the safety of citizens and fair treatment of landowners and if they come out with their safety precautions, I think that would be a good idea rather than going through some serious and costly litigation,” Parcher said.

Parcher doesn’t live in the area near where the pipeline would go in but has been talking to people who do. He says the people he’s been speaking with have been disappointed about the lack of communication from the city about what exactly is being negotiated with Kinder Morgan.

Parcher has a message he wants to get across to the council:

“We are watching,” he said. “We in Kyle care about our city, we may be a small city but we care about it and how we are perceived by other communities around us.”

The pipeline has sparked fear and frustration from some landowners, environmental groups, and local governments, citing both environmental concerns and worries about the authority of Kinder Morgan to set the pipeline route and exercise eminent domain.

Since the announcement of the pipeline route, there have been numerous lawsuits and legal challenges related to its construction. One such lawsuit filed by the City of Kyle, Hays Co., and landowners was dismissed by a Travis County District Court Judge in June.

Kinder Morgan has also filed a lawsuit against the City of Kyle after the city passed an ordinance on July 2 requiring — among other things — greater depth requirements for pipeline construction passing through the city.

A Kinder Morgan map of the intended route of the Permian Highway Pipeline through Hays County. Map from Kinder Morgan dated May of 2019.

Hays County and Travis Audobon Society have filed a notice of intent to sue Kinder Morgan, the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS). The notice calls for a full, independent environmental impact study. It also claims Kinder Morgan did not obtain the necessary federal permits to work near endangered species like the golden-cheeked warbler and sensitive environmental features like the Edwards Aquifer.

Kinder Morgan, the company constructing the pipeline, has separated this Permian Highway Pipeline into five sections and the company told KXAN in September that the western phase near Midland has already started preliminary construction. Construction on the Hill Country portion of the pipeline has not begun yet.

A map of the potential pathway of the proposed Permian Highway Pipeline across the Edwards Aquifer in Hays County. Image from the August 28 memo from the City of Austin Watershed Protection Department.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard will be covering developments from Kyle City Hall Friday night.