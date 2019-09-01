KXAN’s Mobile Newsroom visits Kyle’s Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens shared their story ideas and thoughts about the Save Our Students project with the KXAN team Saturday at the Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival in Kyle.

Save Our Students is a project KXAN has worked on for months to explore solutions across Texas and beyond that could help to better support the mental health and safety of students.

KXAN meteorologist David Yeomans, anchor Amanda Dugan and reporter Erin Cargile were at the Pie in the Sky Festival to listen to what people had to say.

People also got information about mental wellness and safety of children and teenagers and explored the Save Our Students project.