AUSTIN (KXAN) — The KXAN News team took home three national Edward R. Murrow Awards this year, the most of any large market television news station in the country.

The Radio Television Digital News Association awarded KXAN and KXAN.com with its highest honors in the Digital, Excellence in Innovation and Podcast categories. This is the second time KXAN received this honor, having previously won two national Murrow Awards in 2020.

“Winning three national awards of this caliber is a testament to the quality of our in-depth, investigative journalism,” KXAN Vice President and General Manager Eric Lassberg said. “Being recognized in the news industry at this level is an honor, but even better is knowing how much our work empowers the audience.”

KXAN won in the Digital category for its varied collection of comprehensive, investigative projects.

Mental Competency Consequences, a multi-platform investigative project examining Texas’ mental hospital backlog, was also recognized in the Excellence in Innovation category.

Finally, KXAN won it’s third award in the Podcast category for a season four update to its Catalyst series. This episode was a continuation of KXAN’s investigation into transparency concerns surrounding custodial deaths, and saw investigators testify before the state legislature about challenges the team faced while compiling its reports.

“These awards represent the best of what KXAN News offers: innovation and insights that bring about meaningful change in our community,” KXAN News Director Haley Cihock said.