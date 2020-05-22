KXAN News at Noon to have interview with Gov. Greg Abbott at 12:45 p.m. Friday

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on May 5, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN will have a live interview with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at 12:45 p.m. Friday during KXAN News at Noon’s broadcast.

Gov. Abbott announced the second phase of his “Open Texas” plan Monday, and that included the reopening of bars and other businesses at 25% capacity on Friday.

KXAN News at Noon anchor Amanda Dugan will ask Gov. Abbott’s questions around his phased reopening plan, plus other questions about the state’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We will also stream the interview on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.