KXAN.com wins 2016 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Radio Television Digital News Association honored KXAN News and KXAN.com with the 2016 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for overall website excellence. The Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize the best electronic journalism produced by radio, television and online news organizations around the world. RTDNA received more than 4,300 entries during the 2016 awards season, setting an all-time record for the fourth year in a row.

“This entry represents the best of KXAN’s collaborative work, from experienced investigative reporting to strategic digital design,” said KXAN News Director Chad Cross. “We appreciate this recognition for our team’s effort to customize in-depth, investigative storytelling so it’s presented in a compelling format for our digital platforms.”

The winning entry included multiple KXAN Investigations including “Murder in the Lost Pines: The Rodney Reed Case“, “A Failure to Protect: The Story of Elder Abuse in Texas,” “Billions of Gallons of Water Lost Due to Leaky Pipes,” and “Texas Troopers Ticketing Hispanic Drivers as white.” “River Rising,” an in-depth project focusing on Central Texas flooding, was also a part of the entry.

Members of the KXAN Investigative Team and KXAN digital team who contributed to these investigations include:

Brian Collister – Investigative Reporter

David Barer – Digital Investigative Reporter

Shannon Wolfson – Anchor / Investigative Reporter

Joe Ellis – Investigative Producer

Ben Friberg – Investigative Photographer

Josh Hinkle – Executive Producer of In-depth & Investigative Content

Rachel Garza – Lead Graphic Artist

Chris Stelly – Graphic Artist

Calily Bien – Digital Executive Producer

Patrick Tolbert – Digital Director

Robert Sims – Digital Media Manager

Chad Cross – News Director

“We are delighted to honor the great work being done by local newsrooms,” said RTDNA Chair Kathy Walker. “Whether the winning entries come from a large team of journalists in a big city, or from a single, dedicated reporter in a small town, each demonstrates the value of exceptional journalism.”

“Our winners shed light on important issues and solve problems in their communities,” added RTDNA Executive Director Mike Cavender. “We’re proud to recognize their achievements.”