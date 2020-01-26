UPDATE: Kobe Bryant and 8 others killed in helicopter crash outside Los Angeles

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story reported five people were killed in the helicopter crash.

CALABASAS, California (KXAN) — Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Maria were among nine people that died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report that Bryant and his daughter were on their way to a travel basketball game when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent.

Initial reports stated five people were killed in the crash. Authorities provided an updated count at a Sunday afternoon press conference.

The call of the downed helicopter came in around 10 a.m. local time according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, NBC News reported.

The city manager for Calabasas confirmed to NBC News that Bryant was on the helicopter.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

“Unfortunately there were no survivors,” Los Angeles County Fire Captain Tony Imbrenda told reporters Sunday.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and are working to preserve the scene of the crash for investigators.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team of 18 people to the scene of the helicopter crash.

NTSB member Jennifer Homendy said at a news conference that investigators will look at the pilot’s history, the maintenance records and information on the helicopter’s owner and operator. Homendy said investigators were not sure how many people the aircraft was configured to carry.

The helicopter that crashed was a twin-engine Sikorsky S-76.

FILE – In this March 28, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) waves as he walks off the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, in Salt Lake City. The Retired NBA superstar has died in helicopter crash in Southern California, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

The former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard, a father-of-four, was just 41.

He was a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers between 1996 and 2016, and was named Most Valuable Player in 2008.

Bryant also won two gold medals at the Olympic Games as part of the US basketball team.

Bryant went to 18 All-Star games earning the MVP award in four All-Star games.

When he retired in 2016 after 20 years with the Lakers, Bryant was third in career points in the NBA with 33,583. He was overtaken in total points on Saturday by LeBron James.

On Jan. 22, 2006, Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors marking the second-highest point total in NBA history for a single game behind Wilt Chamberlain.

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant acknowledges the crowd during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Statements on Bryant’s death

NBA players, world leaders and fans reacted to Bryant’s death with tributes on social media and at L.A. Live near the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on Bryant’s death Sunday afternoon.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of the game,” Silver said.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/P88GwIwmYV — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020

Six-time NBA Champion Michael Jordan issued a statement on Twitter through his publicist.

“I loved Kobe — he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force,” Jordan said.