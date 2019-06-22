KittyPalooza the city-wide cat adoption event returns to Austin for its 12th year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Looking for a way to make this weekend “puuurfect?” Then you may want to make your way down to the Austin Animal Center Saturday for the 12th Annual KittyPalooza.

KittyPalooza is a “music-festival” themed adoption event hosted by the Austin Animal Shelter, Austin Humane Society and Austin Pets Alive.

In addition to the event at the Austin Animal Shelter, KittyPalooza will include city-wide waived-fee cat adoptions.

More than 100 kittens will make their adoption debuts and the first 100 cat adopters at the event will be given a goody bag of supplies for their new cat to enjoy.

Each cat and kitten at the event will be spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated. A total value of around $200.