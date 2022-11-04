Austin Pets Alive working find a forever home for these four kittens rescued in Kuwait. (Photo: Austin Pets Alive!)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four kittens trapped in a manhole in Kuwait are now available for adoption in Austin.

According to a press release from Austin Pets Alive!, Burhan Girgin was on deployment in Kuwait City when he and several others rescued the kittens.

Girgin and the others took care of the cats: Minoş, Tarçin, Aziz and Kismet.

Girgin has since returned to Austin and he and his wife are now fostering the four kittens.

The couple would like the four kittens to stay together or at least be adopted in pairs.

According to the couple, the kittens have not been around other pets or children. The four are indoor cats and are seven months old.