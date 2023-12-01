AUSTIN (KXAN) — Staff and volunteers at Kind Clinic started the first of a 24-hour long initiative to test Austinites for sexually transmitted infections Friday evening.

Joe Anderson, director of community engagement for Texas Health Action, said from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 through 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, the agency would be conducting free walk-in STI testing for THA’s Rock the Ribbon initiative.

Anderson said the event is to promote sexual health awareness and break STI-testing stigma in honor of World AIDS Day.

“I think there is totally a stigma. I think we a lot of times don’t like to talk about sexual health in general,” Anderson said.

He said the 24-hour-long event will have different attractions throughout its duration including yoga, dance fitness classes, trivia and a vendor market.

Anderson said the day celebrates the advancements made to prevent and fight HIV/AIDS but also to acknowledge the measures still needed to keep the public safe.

The clinic regularly offers free STI testing and treatment and helps visitors get access to HIV prevention medication, which reduces the chance of infection.

Anderson said on days like this it’s important to recognize that certain communities like low-income or people of color are often underserved when it comes to STI testing and treatment.

“We are trying to be proactive and outreach to communities that have a disproportionate burden of HIV. We definitely have to acknowledge that,” Anderson said.

Texas Health Action’s Rock the Ribbon continues through 6 pm, December 2 at 101 W. Koenig Lane.