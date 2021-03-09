Kids teaching kids: Round Rock students start tutoring service

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Learning during the pandemic can be challenging for students as they navigate virtual classrooms, but a group of students in Round Rock came up with a way to help out.

“I have been tutoring my kid since the beginning and she is the sweetest kid ever,” said Sarayu Kommuri, one of the founders of SparkED in Round Rock.

“We just laugh and learn and talk at the same time, which is really great,” said Anagha Sampath, another program founder.

Both girls started the tutoring and mentoring program in November. High school and college students volunteer to help younger students who might be struggling or just looking to get ahead in school.

“We have provided $25,000 worth of tutoring services in over three months to 50 students for free,” Kommuri said.

Fifth grade student Dhruthi Mudduluru just started receiving tutoring.

“I am learning really quickly,” Mudduluru said. “I feel like since they are still in school it makes it easier to connect and understand them better.”

Tutors meet once a week with their students to go over classwork and get ahead. They also advise students on which classes to take. With the challenges of online learning, they also show their students ways to stay focused and how to succeed.

Mudduluru says the tutoring has helped her get ahead in her classes.

“A lot of kids are struggling with school these days because of the distractions so we try to make education a fun experience for them,” Sampath said.

Tutors who are interested in volunteering must go through an interview process in order to begin tutoring.