Kerley excited to join Herm Edwards movement at Arizona State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — McNeil high school reciever Jordan Kerley was an early signee at Arizona State, but held his signing ceremony on Wednesday morning.

Among Kerley’s offers was one from Matt Rhule at Baylor, but he felt at home in Tempe, Arizona.

“When I went on my official and just loved the atmosphere and wanted to continue my career there,” Kerley said.

Herm Edwards is going into his second season as head coach. His hiring was met with a lot skepticism, considering he had been out of coaching since 2008 and had never coached in college, but the Sun Devils went out and went 7-5 before losing to Fresno State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

“Everyone thnks he’s a tough guy, but he’s a really good coach and really good person,” Kerley said.

Kerley caught 75 passes for 1,185 yards and 12 touchdowns in his senior season at McNeil is anxious to play right away at ASU.

“Young players play there a lot, the best players going to play,” Kerley said.

Kerley was one of five Mavericks holding their signing ceremony.

Defensive lineman Sam Latham is going to Incarnate Word, quarterback Zane Kampher signed with Texas Lutheran, defensive lineman Aiden Hurtado signed with Missouri S&T, and offensive lineman Lian Chu signed with Grand View.