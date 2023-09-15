AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Closing arguments for the Ken Paxton impeachment trial finished a little before noon Friday, leaving senators to consider whether they will convict Paxton on 16 different impeachment articles.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said after closing arguments that he has “no idea how long deliberations will take.”

“If a decision is not reached by late Sunday night, I may take the option of sequestering you in the building,” Patrick said.

Senators will vote separately on each article of impeachment. If two-thirds of the senators vote yes on an article, it will be a conviction, and result in Paxton being removed as attorney general. If there are not enough senators voting yes on an article, Paxton will be acquitted.

If Paxton is convicted on any article of impeachment, it could trigger a second vote to permanently ban him from holding public office. Outlined in the rules for this impeachment trial, each senator will vote on whether Paxton’s offenses should “extend to disqualification from holding any office of honor, trust, or profit under this state.”

“When you leave here, you’re not to talk to anyone about this trial,” said Patrick. “You’re not to talk or watch anything on television about this trial.”

In closing arguments Friday morning, Rep. Andrew Murr, (R-Junction) said the trial exposed the wrongdoings of Paxton.

“Over the last two weeks, the Senate has faithfully carried out its constitutional duty to listen to the evidence,” Murr said. “We discovered unprecedented abuse in the Texas Attorney General’s Office.”

In opposition, Dan Cogdell, Paxton’s longtime attorney, claimed there needs to be “reasonable doubt” that Paxton did what the articles accused him of doing.

“I suspect he did some things that you probably didn’t like,” emphasized Cogdell. “But that’s not the issue. The issue is whether the proof is there that is so convincing that it convinces you beyond a reasonable doubt the same standard of proof that’s in a death penalty case.”

KXAN’s Monica Madden will report on day nine of the trial Friday night on KXAN News at 10. Nexstar confirmed the senators will continue their deliberations Saturday morning at 9 a.m.