Kelly Lane Middle School teachers quarantining, 2 grade levels go to 100% virtual learning for 2 weeks

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Students at Kelly Lane Middle School will have to do another week of unexpected virtual learning after a positive COVID-19 among staff led to teachers having to quarantine, the Pflugerville Independent School District said.

A letter from PfISD superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian alerted parents of the situation on Sunday that due to contact tracing protocols, “more staff than anticipated” was required to go into quarantine. All sixth and seventh grade students have done virtual learning this week, and will continue with virtual learning next week as well, the district said.

“I want to stress that this move to virtual is not due to an outbreak, but due to contact tracing that reduces our ability to provide adequate in-person instruction for our 6th and 7th grade students, Dr. Killian said. “Virtually, we will be able to man the instruction at the appropriate level.”

The letter said the eighth grade staff members weren’t substantially impacted, so they have been continuing classes as usual.

The school continues to provide meal service for the students who are doing classes virtually, and all seventh grade athletics and fine arts program have been put on hold until the students are able to resume classes on campus.