Keep your pets away from wild mushrooms, veterinarians say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas has received a lot of rain lately, and that is causing mushrooms to pop up in yards all over the place.

The problem is those mushrooms can be dangerous to your pets, and veterinarians are warning pet owners to keep their eyes peeled.

Not all mushrooms are dangerous to pets, but most people can’t tell the difference between harmless ones and toxic ones.

Depending on the type of mushrooms your pet eats, issues can get very serious, very quickly.

In addition to giving them stomach aches, damage to the liver, kidney or brain are possible and in some cases, the mushrooms could kill your pet.

With all the rain and humid conditions, mushrooms might be popping up in your yard. Don’t let your pets eat them, veterinarians warn. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

The damage can happen within hours of eating a mushroom. Taking your pet to the vet can save their life if you notice them eating a mushroom.

“If you see your pet, eat something, make sure if there’s another one there, grab it, bring it with you to the that take a picture of it so we can try to identify the type of mushroom,” said Briana Armstrong, associate veterinarian, Firehouse Animal Health Centers Round Rock.

A few signs your pet is sick include vomiting, lack of energy or diarrhea.

The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center has set up a hotline to call which is your best bet for any animal poison-related emergency. The number is (888) 426-4435.