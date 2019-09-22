Keep Austin Weird introduces the 5.12K Run to Brunch

Runners finishing the race part of the 5.12K Run to Brunch and head to the brunch and after party

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s no guilt in this Sunday brunch. The group Keep Austin Weird hosted the first-ever 5.12K Run to Brunch, to benefit cancer patients.

The race kicked off Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Auditorium Shores. After runners completed their race they had the rest of the morning to enjoy music, mimosas and other brunch festivities.

The run has both a 5K and 10K option and registration funds will go to LIVESTRONG, a cancer foundation that is headquartered here in Austin.

Keep Austin Weird aims to support local businesses and celebrate Austin’s creative spirit. Food at the brunch was provided by local restaurants such as Austin’s Pizza, Max’s Wine Dive and Z Tejas.