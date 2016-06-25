Keep Austin Weird Festival entertains Central Texans for 14 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 6,000 Central Texans are expected to show up to the 14th annual Keep Austin Weird Festival Saturday.

The festival starts at 3 p.m. at a new location, Veterans Pocket Park and American Legion on Atlanta Drive.

This year’s celebrity dunking booth will be filled with pancake batter from Kerbey Lane. All proceeds from the dunking booth, and $1 from every festival pass sold, will go to the Central Texas Food Bank. There will also be a costume contest sponsored by Amy’s, and the winner will get a year’s worth of free ice cream.

Keep Austin Weird will entertain festival goers with live music from local bands, armadillo races, gummy bat spitting contests and big toe wrestling.

The festival goes until 10 p.m. For people planning to attend, organizers recommend using taking a bus, carpooling, or riding a bike. Some parking will be available under the MoPac bridge.