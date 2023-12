AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Kaplan – an attorney for Kate Cox, the 31-year-old Dallas woman at the center of a landmark challenge to Texas’ abortion ban – sat down with Ryan Chandler just after the Texas Supreme Court blocked a lower court ruling that would have allowed her to have a medical abortion.

Kaplan breaks down their reaction to the ruling and explains what it could mean for other women with challenges in front of the high court.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.