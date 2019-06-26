Judge dismisses lawsuit related to pipeline planned to run through parts of the Hill Country

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County District Court Judge Lora J. Livingston has dismissed a lawsuit which now allows the construction of the Permian Highway Pipeline.

The court explained that the judge informed the parties of her decision via a letter on Tuesday. She took several weeks to decide after finishing hearing arguments in late May.

City of Kyle, Hays County and three landowners were suing the pipeline company, Kinder Morgan, as well as the Texas Railroad Commission. The plaintiffs attempted to argue that the Railroad Commission had not carried out the public oversight with Kinder Morgan required by the Texas Constitution

The judge’s decision grants summary judgment to Kinder Morgan, denies the plaintiff’s request for an injunction and dismisses the suit. She noted that the plaintiffs don’t argue that Kinder Morgan has not followed the law, instead they argue that the state laws and procedures for eminent domain for gas utilities are unconstitutional and that Kinder Morgan following those laws was wrong.

The pipeline is set to run through Hays County, property owners argued there should be more oversight and more community input.

Permian Highway Pipeline Overview Map from Kinder Morgan in May 2019.

The Permian Highway Pipeline would carry natural gas for more than 400 miles through a 42-inch-wide pipe from West Texas (Waha, TX) to Katy, and Kinder Morgan and others have been working for months to determine the exact route. It will cost an estimated $2 billion for the gas companies involved to carry out this project. This pipeline will be designed to move as much as 2.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

The companies involved expect the pipeline to be in service in late 2020 as long as all the regulatory approvals go well. They expect construction to begin in the fall of 2019. Kinder Morgan will build and operate the pipeline, although other gas utilities will be involved.

Kinder Morgan is happy with the ruling saying the court’s finding validates the eminent domain process. They added they will continue to work with stakeholders.

“The court’s finding validates the process established in Texas for the development of natural gas utility projects, as well as the steps we have taken to comply with that process,” said Tom Martin, president of Natural Gas Pipelines for KMI.

The coalition of property owners and government entities who had opposed the pipeline was dismayed by the decision. They said in a statement:

“We respect but disagree with Judge Livingston’s ruling. We continue to believe the Texas constitution does not allow for the delegation of this awesome power to a private company without oversight. This issue should be heard by an appellate court. We are weighing our options for an appeal and planning additional legal actions in other venues to challenge this severely problematic route.”

The judge in this case said in court that she believes it’s likely this case will ultimately be resolved in an appeals court.

Andrew Sansom, who manages land the pipeline is slated to pass through and was one of the plaintiffs listed on this lawsuit, heard the news on his drive home Tuesday evening.

“I was very disappointed in the decision, I think the judge probably underestimated her authority to rule against the Railroad Commission and Kidner Morgan, we believe she had that authority to do so,” Sansom said.

Sansom is a former director of Texas Parks and Wildlife and current manager of the Hershey Ranch conservation effort on land belonging to the Hershey family near Stonewall in Gillespie County. Sansom said he wants to see an appeal of this decision.

“These pipeline companies do not have to follow hardly any due process to condemn your land, so beyond environmental impact which will clearly be there, is the unconstitutional taking of private property by private company,” he said.

Kinder Morgan, on the other hand, stands behind the state’s eminent domain process, saying that it ensures that no single landowner can block “critical infrastructure.” The company maintains that they have evaluated the route to minimize potential impacts to landowners and the environment, but the opponents of the pipeline remain concerned about the environmental impacts of the pipeline and the lack of public discussion prior to the pipe’s route being set.

Hays County and the City of Kyle also expressed concern about development projects they’ve been working on for years which will have to be reevaluated because of where the pipeline will pass through. In court hearings for this case, both parties made it clear that the pipeline planning process was happening much faster than the process it took the local governments to make these developments a reality.

Map of planned development near pipeline. Courtesy City of Kyle May 2019.

“It appears that project planning has been operating on parallel tracks without crossover as far as information sharing,” Judge Livingston announced to the courtroom at a hearing back in May. She pointed out that SWCA, who had been contracted by Kinder Morgan to perform environmental analysis on the pipeline, had been seeking out permits and planning for the property underground as leaders in Kyle and Hays County had been doing the same for the land above ground — both without any knowledge of the other.

Last week, Austin’s City Council approved a resolution opposing the Permian Highway Pipeline and calling on the City Manager to study the potential water quality impacts of the proposed pipelines as well as other legal avenues to oppose it.