Joint investigation into Javier Ambler’s death launched by Travis, Williamson County DAs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore and Williamson County DA Shawn Dick say their offices are opening a joint investigation into the in-custody death of Javier Ambler.

Ambler died in 2019 after a pursuit by Williamson County deputies after he failed to dim his headlights for oncoming traffic.

In the announcement, the DAs say:

“We want to emphasize that this is not a partisan or political undertaking. This is a search for the truth and is necessary because even now we have not obtained the information we seek from Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody, despite his public statements pledging cooperation.”

The chase was recorded for the now-canceled A&E reality show “Live PD,” which featured the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, but never aired on TV.

Moore has previously said that WCSO and “Live PD” producers have not cooperated with the investigation, saying her office has been “fighting” for the footage for a year.

What happened to the ‘Live’ PD video?

DA Dick previously explained that Williamson County’s cotnract with “Live PD” production company Big Fish Entertainment allowed for the deletion of unused footage within 30 days of filming.

A&E Network, which owns “Live PD,” said in a statement in early June that “Contrary to many incorrect reports, neither A&E nor the producers of Live PD were asked for the footage or an interview by investigators from law enforcement or the District Attorney’s office. As is the case with all footage taken by Live PD producers, we no longer retained the unaired footage after learning that the investigation had concluded.”

In their announcement, Moore and Dick say that the Travis Co. DA’s Office and the Austin Police Department will investigate the officer’s use of force, while the Williamson Co. DA’s Office will investigate possible tampering with evidence by Williamson Co. personnel.

Moore and Dick explain:

“Although we have been working together for some time, we are making this announcement now because both offices have recently received numerous contacts regarding Mr. Ambler’s death and wish to assure both his family and the community that the investigation will be thorough and justice will be vigorously pursued.”