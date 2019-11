SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — A lockdown at Joint Base San Antonio has been lifted.

According to a tweet from Joint Base San Antonio, the lockdown at Camp Bullis was activated around 7:40 a.m. as security forces responded to a report of “criminal activity.”

It wrote that the suspect was apprehended at 9:15 a.m. and the lockdown was lifted. No injuries were reported.