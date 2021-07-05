JJ Watt again expresses interest in Real Salt Lake

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt warms up during NFL football practice, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals has again expressed interest in purchasing Real Salt Lake.

JJ Watt, a Wisconsin native married to Utah native Kealia Ohai – a professional soccer player with Chicago Red Stars – posted to Twitter Monday morning about the possibility.

Watt first tweeted to Ryan Smith, co-founder of Qualtrics and owner of the Utah Jazz, saying, “Thanks for letting me use the gym.'”

Thanks for letting me use the gym @RyanQualtrics @utahjazz



Very much appreciated! pic.twitter.com/39kJF6KnON — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 5, 2021

Another Twitter user replied to Watt, saying, “Buy [Real Salt Lake] while you’re here.”

Watt replied in just two sentences: “tell them to drop the asking price a bit. I want to bring the Royals back.”

tell them to drop the asking price a bit.



I want to bring the Royals back. https://t.co/DcxZUAFLiX — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 5, 2021

The three-time NFL defensive player of the year and the national soccer star have an estimated net worth of over $51 million, according to Insider.

In August, Dell Loy Hansen, then-owner of Utah’s professional soccer teams, announced he would sell Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals, and Real Monarchs. This came after Hansen came under fire after being accused of using racist language in an article posted by The Athletic.

In December, the Utah Royals were sold to a capital management group, moving to Kansas City. Utah Soccer LLC released a statement at the time, saying NWSL soccer is expected to return to Utah under new ownership in 2023, retaining the Utah Royals name.