Jimmy Fallon visits DKR Stadium ahead of ‘Tonight Show’ filming at UT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As dusk set in at the University of Texas at Austin’s Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, a squad of UT students rehearsed a performance under the guidance of “The Tonight Show” crews.

After a few hours, host Jimmy Fallon emerged onto the field in a burnt orange t-shirt, joining in on the choreography.

KXAN was allowed to be present on the field as Fallon and his team did a shoot for “The Tonight Show”. The show will be filmed at UT Austin and will air on NBC Thursday night after KXAN News at 10 p.m. According to NBC, this will be Fallon’s first time filming “The Tonight Show” from a college campus.

Around 2,500 students are expected to attend.

At the filming Wednesday, many students took part in the performance as cameras all around and drones overhead focused in on the action. Specifically, the UT Longhorn Band, UT’s cheer and pom squads, the Longhorn Hellraisers, and UT’s costumed mascot Hook ‘Em were part of the performance.

The performance itself highlights plenty of Longhorn pride and also offers some nods to Austin culture.

The episode of “The Tonight Show” airing Thursday will feature celebrity guests including actor and UT professor Matthew McConaughey, Chip and Joanna Gaines as well as music guest Gucci Mane. In the audience will be many UT students who entered a lottery to win free tickets to the taping at Bass Concert Hall.

The set for the show was custom-built and brought from New York in 22 semi-trucks. More than 100 workers assembled the set, cameras, lights and audio equipment — plus a giant video screen stretching the length of the stage which weighs more than 30,000 pounds. The production requires two miles of cable for the audio equipment alone.