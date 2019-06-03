Jimbo Fisher makes trip to Austin for Capital City coach’s night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher heads into the summer of his debut season with the Aggies that can only be described as a success.

Fisher paid a visit to Austin Friday for the Capital City A&M club’s annual coach’s night for a meet-and-greet with the Austin Aggies. Coming off a nine-win season and a top 20 finish in the polls, Texas A&M will have plenty of expectations despite facing arguably the toughest schedule in the country in 2019.

A&M will be trying to get over the hump and reach double-digit wins in a season for the first time since 2012. He has plenty of support in Austin.

“We’ve got a lot of great fans here, this venue had last year, I think 800 people, it was a great venue, and I’m very excited to get over here and get to Aggies everywhere. Our jump is going to be based on how well we work and to put the foundation down to be able to understand how to work to have success, so that’s going to be the big thing. If we do that, we’ll have it. If we don’t, we won’t—it’s that simple,” Fisher said.