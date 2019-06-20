‘Jeopardy!’ champion James Holzhauer donates to cancer walk in Alex Trebek’s name

BURBANK, Calif. (CNN) – “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer, who won more than $2 million, is honoring host Alex Trebek by donating some of his money to a cause close to the host.

Holzhauer donated a portion of his winnings, more than $1,100, to a Chicago-area pancreatic cancer walk in Trebek’s name.

An organizer for the 2019 Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk said Holzhauer sent a message with the donation: “For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors.”

Trebek announced he was battling stage four pancreatic cancer back in March, but has since said he is in near-remission.