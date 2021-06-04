Jared Bell of ‘Drake and Josh’ charged with crimes against a child

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Jared Drake Bell who played Drake in the hit Nickelodeon TV show “Drake and Josh” is facing charges in Cuyahoga County.

Bell, 34, is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering children.

FOX 8 News has learned that he allegedly engaged in an inappropriate chat with the victim that, at times, was sexual in nature.

Court documents show the Cleveland Division of Police was the arresting agency but does not say when he was arrested.

His mugshot taken at the Cuyahoga County Jail is dated Thursday, June 3, just before 3 p.m.

Court documents show Bell appeared in Cuyahoga County court yesterday. At that time, he entered a not guilty plea, and was was freed on a $2,500 personal bond. Bell agreed to have no contact with the alleged victim in the case.

The alleged incident happened on December 1, 2017.

Bell, who also goes by Drake Campana, tweeted in October of 2017 that he was scheduled to play Cleveland’s The Odeon Concert Club on Dec. 1, 2017.

Just Announced: Cleveland, OH – Dec 1 at The Odeon Concert Club https://t.co/KVB5GfvB1g — Drake Campana 🇲🇽 (@DrakeBell) October 19, 2017

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 23 via Zoom.

FOX 8 News has learned that Bell is expected to enter a plea of no contest or guilty to the bill of information.

Bell was asked to submit DNA, which is a standard practice in Ohio.

“Drake and Josh” aired from 2004 to 2007, with several spinoffs. Bell has continued to do voice work and released several albums for which he has toured nationwide.

Stay with FOX 8 for continuing coverage as we learn more.