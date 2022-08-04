AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. House committee investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 has requested Alex Jones’ cell phone data from the plaintiffs attorneys in his ongoing defamation case.

Mark Bankston, the attorney representing two parents who lost their child in the Sandy Hook shooting and later sued Jones over his claims the shooting was a hoax, told the judge he planned to turn over the materials immediately, unless she ruled otherwise.

The January 6 committee subpoenaed Jones last fall, seeking documents and testimony for their probe into the rallies that preceded the deadly attack on the Capitol.

At the time, the Democratic chairman of the panel, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said Jones repeatedly promoted Trump’s claims of election fraud.

“We need to know who organized, planned, paid for, and received funds related to those events, as well as what communications organizers had with officials in the White House and Congress,” Rep. Thompson said.

Bankston first revealed he had the data while Jones, the Austin-based conspiracy theorist and Infowars host, testified on the stand Wednesday. Bankston said Jones’ own defense team sent the plaintiff’s attorneys two year’s worth of contents from their client’s cell phone.

On Thursday morning, Jones’ defense attorney, Andino Reynal, called for a mistrial and tried to file an emergency motion for protection over the data. He accused Bankston of “rooting through” communications protected by attorney-client privilege and even medical records, contained on a file sharing link he mistakenly emailed. Reynal said when Bankston alerted him to the mistake, he asked them to “disregard.”

Bankston argued Texas law requires the defense to specifically state which information was privileged within 10 days and that Reynal “still hasn’t done it.” Bankston read the rule before the court and reminded the court that Jones’ team has “inadvertently produced records before.”

“Mr. Reynal is right now using a fig leaf of this motion to say I violated things, to put a fig leaf over his own malpractice, over his own absolute breach of duties to his own client, and he is attempting to put that on me,” he said.

Reynal asked the judge for “10 days from yesterday” to go through the materials, or at least some portion of time, before the materials can be disclosed.

“If not, the cat is out of the bag,” Reynal said.

The judge said the January 6 committee could subpoena the materials at any time.

“They know about them,” the judge said, but allowed Reynal “a little bit of time” to determine if there is a reason she should order Bankston not to disclose certain materials to those asking.