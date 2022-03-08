‘I’ve had nightmares about this for 20 years,’ Woman says former Hays, AISD teacher inappropriately touched her

Reader warning: This story contains sensitive material that may not be suitable for all ages.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teacher accused of inappropriately touching at least two Hays Consolidated Independent students was previously investigated by the Austin Independent School District.

HCISD board members voted to fire Andrew Hanson Palmore in a special meeting on Tuesday, following his arrest on March 1.

A spokesperson for AISD confirmed with KXAN that the school district investigated Palmore while he was a teacher at Casey Elementary between 2000 and 2004.

The district did not offer any more details on the results of that investigation or if it was reported to any other agency.

Danielle Little was a 9-year-old student at Casey during that time, and told KXAN she reported Palmore after she said he touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions.

“I’ve had nightmares about this for 20 years,” she said.

“She said that we were being too hard on him because he was a first-year teacher and it was just because of how he was raised. He was just friendly,” Little recalled of her principal’s response after she said Palmore had inappropriately touched her at Casey Elementary. (Photo courtesy Danielle Little)

Little said Palmore would come up behind her and massage her head.

“He’d start rubbing his genitalia against the back of our heads, when he’d be rubbing our shoulders,” she recounted.

Little said that behavior continued through the year. She said when she’d say something to Palmore, he’d say it was an accident.

At one point, Little said she went to the principal at the time.

“She told me that I needed to get used to men being physically affectionate,” Little said.

KXAN also spoke with Little’s mom, who said she also reported the incidents to the school, which occurred in the fall of 200 when Little was 9 years old.

Little’s mom said she did not report the incidents to police, because she didn’t think she could without physical evidence.

According to AISD, Palmore continued to teach at Casey until he resigned in 2004, citing relocation.

KXAN is still trying to confirm if AISD’s investigation into Palmore stemmed from Little’s accusations, or a different one.

Del Valle ISD said Palmore worked there from 2009 to 2011 with no records of complaints or investigations involving him.

Bastrop ISD said Palmore was a fourth grade bilingual teacher at Cedar Creek Elementary from August 2012 to June 2014.

“Our initial review of records did not produce allegations or investigations involving Mr. Palmore,” said Associate Superintendent Kristi Lee.

Little said she cried when she found out that Palmore had been arrested.

“A lot of relief and a lot of hysteria. A lot of guilt,” she said. “I feel like I owed it to a lot of other kids to protect them. And, you know, my therapist will tell me over and over again that that’s not the case, but it’s that– there’s a lot of anger because how could he get away with this for so long?”

It’s an accountability question others have, too.

“I hope the ball wasn’t dropped for, not only kids that this happened to, but the children that it could’ve happened to if this went on,” said Casey Benjamin during Tuesday’s HCISD board meeting.

Benjamin has two daughters at Blanco Vista Elementary in San Marcos, where Palmore had been teaching at the time of his arrest.

He asked board members why Palmore was still teaching and overseeing the running club after a previous accusation against him in 2020. According to the police affidavit, a 10-year-old student had said Palmore took her to play at a San Marcos Park and picked her up with one hand on her upper body, and one hand between her legs on her genitals. According to that affidavit, Palmore said the incident was an accident.

He told police in February that that incident was on purpose, according to the affidavit.

“He was allowed to take this running club to a park in San Marcos that is not on school grounds, that is not during school hours,” Benjamin said. “I know this because my daughter was in that running club, and I was there, and this is very, very… unsettling, and nerve-racking.”

Tim Savoy, spokesperson for HCISD, said Palmore’s criminal record and TEA certification were clear when they hired him in 2012.

He also said although Palmore was placed on leave after the 2020 allegations, he resumed working after investigations by multiple agencies “did not result in any charges or any information provided to the school

district that would have caused the district to proceed with disciplinary action against Palmore.”

“We are not generally privy to the details involving allegations made to law enforcement or CPS, until after a charge or arrest is made,” Savoy explained. “We often have to rely on the findings of law enforcement agencies to influence what we can do regarding employment. Sometimes, we are only informed that an investigation has been closed. We believe that because of the previous allegation and the current charges, we now have grounds to proceed with firing the teacher without waiting to see what happens regarding the criminal charges.”

Little said she wanted to speak out again to help other children.

“They deserve to have someone who knows what they went through, at least to some degree, because of him, at his hands, and knows what he is,” she said. “They deserve to have that… support and that backing.”