It’s World Emoji Day! Apple and Google reveal new emojis coming this Fall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New emojis are on their way <Insert party emoji here>.

Both Apple Inc. and Google LLC are giving us a sneak peek Wednesday morning of what each company is working.

This announcement coincides with #WorldEmojiDay also referred to as National Emoji Day. Apple alone is set to release 59 more ways for us to express ourselves on our phones in the Fall.

Foodies will rejoice with new emojis for butter, garlic, Belgian waffles, and falafel. Animal lovers will get to expand their texting habitats with s sloth, flamingo, orangutan, and skunk.

Beyond that, the tech giants are inclined to be more inclusive this round.

Emojis with disabilities are featured including prosthetic limbs, a guide dog and a person in a wheelchair.

Apple is becoming more inclusive featuring new disability-themed emojis.

More diversity is coming. Apple and Google are adding 75 possible combinations of skin tones and genders – an update to the existing holding hands emoji.