It’s Mooov-In Day, y’all! University of Texas welcomes new and returning students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Forty Acres’ population grew by 7,400 Friday morning.

That’s the number of new and returning students UT Austin welcomed for “Mooov-In Day,” per the University’s press release.

Out of 7,400, more than 5,500 first-year students will call the campus home this year.

New UT students receive maps to the campus in from of a “Welcome Longhorns” sign.

Classes begin Wednesday, August 28 and “Mooov-In Day” volunteers made sure students got their year started on the right foot. Among those who helped was UT President Greg Fenves.

UT President Greg Fenves helps a student get her keys to her dorm.

Fenves shared a message to students:

Today is the first of twelve signature Longhorn Welcome events to celebrate school pride and tradition. The events continue through September 8.

