‘It’s kind of hit or miss right now’: Local pool repair company describes chlorine shortage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chlorine shortages and higher prices continue to be a problem since last summer. The country first saw the industry impacted in the fall of 2020 when Hurricane Laura destroyed one of the largest chlorine plants.

However, there is good news for some when it comes to these chlorine shortages. Several swim schools, The YMCA and the City of Austin have all reported they have not faced any major problems when compared to residential customers.

Many of these have commercial deals and contracts. For example, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department’s Aquatic Division report they have a multi-year contract with two suppliers that ensures they get the chlorine they need. During the fiscal year 2019, they used more than 70,000 gallons.

“We don’t anticipate chlorine shortages being a problem in the aquatics division for the Austin Parks and Recreation Department,” said Jodi Jay, the aquatics division director.

When it comes to residential customers, those at Hill Country Pools, a swimming pool repair service company, said they’ve been impacted by the shortage and are preparing for this summer.

“Luckily, the chlorine shortage has gotten a lot better over the past couple of months, it’s kind of hit or miss right now,” explained Forest James, the owner of Hill Country Pools. “We buy quite a bit since we’ve been in business for so long and we have to buy in bulk. Sometimes they have none and when they have it we buy as much as we can.”

James added they are taking precautions ahead of the hot temperatures.

“We have pre-planned to let our customers know that we are working with our suppliers to have and have everything in stock that we need to keep the pools clean and perfectly chlorinated.”

Another shortage, James said, is swimming pool pumps. This is important especially right now as many are dealing with cold weather. James said pool owners should leave their pumps running 24 hours if it’s going to freeze overnight.

The City of Austin is hiring lifeguards now for the upcoming summer season. They need around 500 lifeguards, pay starts at $15 an hour.