Hays County, Texas (KXAN) – Buc-ee’s, Whataburger and HEB are just a few places that hold a special place in many Texans’ hearts.

“It’s a Texas thing. It really is,” said Sally Cummings, a Texas native.

But why does the love run so deep?

Texas State University Associate Professor of Marketing Rick Wilson said it’s because those businesses tap into something that many feel strongly about: pride for the Lone Star State.

“Using the iconography, you know, the Texas State, the colors, the flag, and they really pull that into every aspect of their business,” Wilson said.

Professor Wilson said stores like HEB incorporate the Texas name, colors and flag into their products.

It’s a pride Wilson said is unique and dates back centuries.

“I really think it comes down to, you know, the 1830s and 1840s when Texas was its own Republic. A really big sense of community when they were, you know, isolated for so long go in history,” Wilson said.

So whether it’s Texas-shape tortilla chips at HEB or standing under the Texas Round up at Buc-ee’s, it’s a feeling many Texans can relate to.

“Makes you feel happy because Texas has such a good spirit,” Cummings said.