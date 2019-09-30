‘Item’ falls on construction worker overnight, critically injuring him

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A construction worker is in the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after an item fell on him at a construction site early Monday morning.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the incident happened at a site on FM 2244 near Marley Way around 1:30 a.m.

EMS says a STARFlight helicopter was able to get the man out using a forklift and a simple rope system.

STARFight then took the man to the hospital.

EMS did not say what the item was that fell on the construction worker but they did say it fell nearly 30 feet before it hit him.