HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A tornado touched down in Central Texas Thursday morning.

Tornado Warnings were briefly issued in various counties across the KXAN viewing area.

‘Hands were still shaking’

Some viewers sent us videos of the twister that was spotted near Lockhart. One of those people was Jennifer Vela.

“When I realized what it was, I had one of those ‘Oh, heck. What do I do?’ moments,” Vela said.

While on her way to work from Lockhart to Buda, Vela said she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“It was scary,” Vela said. “I think by the time I got to work my hands were still shaking.”

Vela said her two daughters, who attend Lockhart ISD, sheltered in place twice Thursday morning because of the severe weather.

“Hard to concentrate on work,” she said. “Being away from them during something like that.”

It was the first time Vela saw a tornado and said she hopes it was her last.

“It was kind of a surreal experience,” Vela said. “I don’t want to experience it again.”

The tornado damage

On Rolling Ridge Road in Lockhart, there is a closer look at the damage.

A shed on a ranch was torn up by the twister.

Workers gather debris caused by storm (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey) Workers gather debris caused by storm (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey) Workers gather debris caused by storm (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey) Workers gather debris caused by storm (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey) Workers gather debris caused by storm (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

Workers there said they saw the tornado and took cover. They were left picking up pieces from the debris.

The National Weather Service Survey Team said they’ll be out Friday morning to establish the full tornado path, length, width and damage rating.