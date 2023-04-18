Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for April 18, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After weeks of feeding her baby boy formula, Jessica Chavez noticed something wasn’t right.

“I was scooping up some formula and then I noticed something black inside the powder,” she said. “So, I got it out, and it was moving. “That’s when I noticed it was a worm.”

Chavez said she bought “Enfamil NueroPro Gentlease Infant formula—Brain Building Nutrition, Clinically Proven to Reduce Fussiness, Gas, Cryng in 24 hours, 35.2 oz, Power Refill Box (Pack 4),” on Amazon on February 25, 2023.

Screenshot from Jessica Chavez’s Amazon account, showing formula she purchased.

When she found the worms, she immediately called Enfamil, and told KXAN her call was escalated and she was offered a refund.

8-month-old Amado Cristobol Mendoza, Jessica Chavez’s son. (Photo by: Jessica Chavez).

Mead Johnson Nutrition is the maker of Enfamil formulas. In a statement the company said:

“At Reckitt/Mead Johnson we take these complaints very seriously. We received the consumer complaint, have been in touch with the consumer directly, and are moving quickly to investigate the situation.”

The company is planning to pick up the formula on Tuesday to take samples as a part of its investigation.

In the meantime, Chavez said her baby has diarrhea and she plans to have samples of his waste tested for parasites.

“I just want it to be spread out to moms,” Chavez said. “It’s shocking…and…it’s really disgusting to know that there’s worms in there.”