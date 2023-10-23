AUSTIN (KXAN) — The community at Austin High School is rallying around three people who were injured in a freak accident Saturday.

According to a post from Austin-Travis County EMS, three adult patients were burned “after fuel tanks reportedly caught fire.”

“It was an accidental explosion that happened at the Austin High School Monster Concert,” said Lucy Herrera, whose brother and nephew were injured.

Herrera said both her brother, Sam, and nephew Gabriel were big supporters of the event, which raises money to help provide new uniforms and instruments.

“Sam is fighting for his life in the ICU at the moment with 65% of burns around his body,” said Herrera. “Gabriel has second-degree burns on arms legs and hands, but he is on the road of recovery.”

Shortly after the accident, the Austin High community rallied around those who were injured.

“We are a family here at Austin High and everyone is truly working together to help us all deal with everything that has been happening,” said Austin High School theater teacher Annie Dragoo.

Dragoo helped set up a meal train and donation site for the family following the accident.

“It has a place you can sign up for a meal and if you can’t give a meal there is a place to give a donation,” Dragoo said. “All the proceeds will go to medical bills.”

Herrera said prayers are still needed, but she’s happy to see so much support from the community.

“We just want to say thank you for all the love and support from the community, friends, family and everyone,” Herrera said.

There is also a GoFundMe that has been set up to help all the people injured, which has also raised thousands of dollars.