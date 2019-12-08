FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — One officer and one suspect are dead in a shooting that happened near the Fayetteville Square Saturday night, Dec. 7.

At 9:40 p.m. shots were fired in the back parking lot of the Fayetteville Police Department on Rock Street, according to police.

The officer was by his patrol car when he was shot and killed.

Several officers were inside and chased the suspect. The suspect was killed in a nearby alley. “…It appears the suspect executed my officer,” Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds said.

“These are the details as I know,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said he will not release the officer and suspect names at this time.

He said the investigation will reveal more information and there will be more details released soon.