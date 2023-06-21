AUSTIN (KXAN) — Genuine Automotive isn’t just trying to take your money. Its mechanics want to make sure you survive everyday car problems, and those pesky ones that could be an inconvenience in this scorching Texas summer heat.

It’s why it started a TikTok page to educate its customers in the city and beyond. Some of its videos have gotten nearly a half million views, and it has more than 20,000 followers on the popular social media app.

Now, the shop is considering doing a new ‘heat tips’ TikTok because of increased jobs tied to heat issues.

In temperatures that feel hotter than 110 degrees, the owner of Genuine Automotive, Dwayne Saunders, said most of the vehicles coming through their shop right now have broken A/C units. Why? Because of rats and other rodents like squirrels.

These critters are making their way through the fresh air vent into the A/C cabin causing the cool air to go out, according to Saunders.

We’ll tell you some of their tips to prevent this and other heat issues on KXAN News at 5 p.m. This article will be updated by Reporter Jala Washington.