(KXAN) — Social media apps Twitter and Threads continue to compete for users.

Since it’s July launch, more than 100 million people have signed up for Threads.

“We saw 5 million users in the first four hours,” said branding expert Tyler Mount. “It has over 100 million signups, which is already 28% of Twitter’s user base of 350 million.”

Mount, a St. Edward’s University graduate, expects the pace of Threads’ signups to slow down but adds “this could be Elon Musk’s biggest nightmare.”

Twitter has undergone a number of changes under Elon Musk’s leadership, including implementing a ‘view-limit’ on how many posts users can read.

Musk has taken to Twitter to fire back at critics while taking jabs at his rival.

“It has been very clear that Elon Musk is not a fan of Threads,” said Mount.

Much of that has played out on social media.

“This level of publicity centered around him and the figurehead of his biggest rival is quite genius, in my opinion,” said Mount. “Is it standard or traditional? Certainly not, but Elon Musk has never been one to take the status quo route.”