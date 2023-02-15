AUSTIN — The IRS is looking to fill 400 mostly entry-level clerk and tax examiner positions at its Austin Processing Center.

The agency is holding two hiring events Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Embassy Suites San Marcos Hotel and Conference Center in San Marcos at 1001 E. McCarty Ln.

The IRS says most of the spots don’t require prior tax expertise. Workers will be trained on the job and will have chances to advance.

Work duties will include identifying and reviewing forms, preparing inventory reports, reviewing filed material, transcribing taxpayer documents, responding to taxpayer correspondence, resolving account issues as well as reviewing tax returns for errors and missing information.

You can register online here.

Job seekers should have a USAJobs account, and bring a resumé and two forms of identification (i.e., state driver’s license and/or state Identification card, birth certificate, U.S. Passport, Military ID card or Social Security card).