Texas Department of Agriculture website replaced with pro-Iran image

AUSTIN (KXAN) – State investigators and the FBI are searching for who launched a cyberattack on the Texas Department of Agriculture website, replacing the imagery with that of dead Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed earlier this month in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq and was the prominent military leader for the Iranian government. The country promised retaliation.

Overnight Monday, a spokesman for the Department of Agriculture confirms its website was scrapped and replaced with a black background, and white imagery of Soleimani. No personal information was accessed, according to the spokesman — the only change was superficial.

The image showed a white image of the general on a black background with “hacked by Iranian Hacker” underneath, with smaller Arabic letters surrounding it.

It is not clear how hackers were able to get access to the website but text claimed the hack came from “Shield Iran.”

The Department of Agriculture website was hit the same day the New York Times reports the website of the Federal Depository Library Program was hit with something similar.

At a Domestic Terrorism Task Force meeting Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced there has been an increase of cyberattacks, at a rate of 10,000 per minute, emanating from Iran since Soleimani’s death. For context, state websites defend against billions of probes every day from across the world.

“We have noticed that there has been some sort of increase in activity from that region,” said Texas Department of Information Resources Executive Director Amanda Crawford, who attended the task force meeting and spoke to the press afterward.

“In light of events we have been making sure that we are extra vigilant on certain areas of the globe and that we just did notice that there was an increase,” Crawford said.

