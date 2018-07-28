Via Air reviewing policy after stranded passengers claim promises broken Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Via Air plane taking off. (KXAN Photo) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Hassler family found what everyone looks for in a plane ticket: a low price and a straight shot to the place you want to go. So, in February, the family of six grabbed their ski gear and jumped on a Via Air flight in Austin and took off for Steamboat Springs.

The Hasslers were scheduled to fly back to Austin on Sunday, Feb. 18, but Via Air canceled the flight.

“We weren’t that upset at the time. It was just inconvenient,” Kelly Hassler said. After multiple phone calls to Via Air’s customer service center near Orlando, the Hasslers said they knew what they had to do.

"They [Via Air] informed us that we needed to find another way home and that we could rent a car, we could go to Denver—and it was a holiday weekend, so we were trying to find any way home,” Kelly Hassler told KXAN.

“I feel like things go wrong on flights a lot: there’s delays, there’s cancellations and we’re pretty accommodating with that and at the time, they were being very helpful... They said it’s okay, book your way on another flight home, submit your receipt—it seemed like they were taking care of us that we were just going to get home another way.”

The Hasslers found a way home on a United flight. The last-minute tickets cost them $800 per person. The family of six ended up spending $5,100 in plane tickets to get home.

“We said, 'hey, is this okay? Do you need to talk to your manager about this, this is what we’re going to do' and she put us on hold, went and talked to her supervisor and came back and said, 'yes, that’s what they want you guys to do,'” Bryan Hassler recalled his conversation with Via Air’s customer service center.

The Hasslers weren’t the only canceled passengers with a reimbursement promise from Via Air that day. Jill Fosse was supposed to be on a Via Air flight to Steamboat Springs the same day the Hasslers were canceled.

“They said, do whatever it takes to get there, you’ll have full reimbursement for all expenses,” Fosse told Investigative Reporter Jody Barr.

Via Air told the Hasslers and Fosse there wouldn’t be another flight to or from Steamboat Springs until three days later.

Fosse spent $770 on last-minute airline tickets and made it to Colorado the same day.

The Check's in the Mail

The Hasslers and Fosse provided KXAN records showing they submitted the ticket receipts to Via Air as they were asked. Both said they waited the 30 days the airline asked for to process the reimbursements.

Then, it became harder to reach Via Air’s customer service center.

In April, Fosse got an email from a Via Air telling her the $770.28 reimbursement was approved and heading her way. “There is currently a delay in the processing of the checks but I want to assure you that the reimbursement has been submitted and has been approved and is currently on our expense list for the next set of checks to be signed and mailed,” the April 21 email stated.

That was the last Fosse heard from Via Air. “There’s been absolutely no response back from them at all. Everything to try to get the check has been me reaching out to them. I’ve called them, I’ve emailed—they’ve absolutely not responded,” Fosse said.

The Hassler family received a similar response. "And they just kept saying, 'it’s in the queue, we have everything we need, I need one more sign off.' They were still acting as though this was still happening,” Kelly Hassler said.

The Hasslers got some bad news in June. Instead of reimbursing the family for the $5,100, the Hasslers said the airline offered an $800 refund for their canceled Via Air flight tickets, and the remaining $4,200 in travel vouchers on a future Via Air flight.

“That’s when I got angry. That’s when you say, I’m $5,000 out and you’re not going to cut a check? I’ve been waiting a long time for those funds back—that’s a lot of money,” Kelly Hassler told KXAN.

BBB Rating: F

Frustrated with the whole exchange, the Hasslers filed a Better Business Bureau complaint against Via Air.

Although Via Air isn’t a BBB accredited business, the consumer complaint resolution service has published an "F" rating for the airline. The BBB site shows 14 complaints and reviews; each complaint detailing various problems with service and cancellations.

We also found several other complaints from Via Air customers on social media sites. The United States Department of Transportation’s Aviation Consumer Protection Division has fielded 60 formal complaints against Via Air since Jan. 1, 2017. Although USDOT would not tell us whether it had any open investigations into the airline, one of the customers provided KXAN with a USDOT case number and emails confirming at least one active investigation.

The USDOT’s online enforcement database does not show any USDOT violations lodged against Via Air.

Via Air’s headquarters has a sign posted outside the front door showing the airline is a TripAdvisor recommended business. We compared TripAdvisor reviews for each of the 17 airlines flying out of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Our analysis only included the two-lowest ratings for each carrier.

Our analysis of Via Air reviews showed 71 percent of the airline’s reviews were in the worst categories. The second-worst reviewed ABIA airline is Frontier Airlines with 47 percent and Allegiant Air was the third-worst rated with 27 percent of reviews in the worst categories. Southwest scored the best with only six percent of their reviews in the worst categories.

TripAdvisor Rankings for Flights from ABIA

Source: KXAN's analysis of reviews ABIA carriers on TripAdvisor Airline Star Rating Total Reviews Poor/Terrible % Poor/Terrible Via Air 2 35 25 71% Frontier 2.5 7186 3356 47% Allegiant Air 3.5 5509 1490 27% United Airlines 3 28092 7196 265 Sun Country 3.5 1233 306 25% Air Canada 3.5 14366 3473 24$ American Airlines 3.5 39109 9208 23.5% British Airways 3.5 31301 6624 21.1% Volaris 3 2834 931 14% Norweigan 3.5 13932 1822 13% Delta 4 33004 3840 11.6% AeroMexico 3.5 6152 650 11% Condor 3 3883 389 10% JetBlue 4 9801 889 9% Alaska Airlines 4.5 8420 616 7% Southwest 4.5 24858 1383 6%

'That call center takes a beating like no other'

We got a look inside Via Air when a former employee agreed to an interview as part of this investigation. Fashawna Alexander was a customer service representative with Via Air for three months and recently parted ways with the company.

“That call center takes a beating like no other,” Alexander said. In the past month, Alexander said cancellations were up and more calls were coming into the center. Call center workers didn’t work off a script when a customer would call, forcing the call takers to consult with the center’s manager for what to tell each customer, Alexander said.

“Our hands are tied. There was literally nothing we could do help somebody in that situation. Nobody wants to go into the job of customer service and you can’t provide the customer the service,” Alexander said, “That’s the difference, we couldn’t provide the customer the service. It was always: we can’t do this, we can’t do this, our hands are tied.”

“We were providing a reasonable flight, but you weren’t providing the service of actually operating,” Alexander told KXAN.

Alexander said when she first started working for Via Air, call takers were told by management to tell stranded customers the airline would fully reimburse ticket costs on a competing airline as well as rental car costs when Via Air would cancel a flight; supporting many of the stories we’d heard from customers we spoke with during our investigation.

“Was this something you came up with or was this something you were getting from your bosses,” Barr asked Alexander.

“This is something we were getting from our bosses,” she said. “Everything that we said came from someone above us at Via Air—someone.”

But, about three weeks ago, Alexander said her bosses changed the cash reimbursement policy to a strict voucher system, meaning Via Air would only offer reimbursement to be used on a future Via Air flight.

For proof, Alexander said all Via Air has to do is listen to the recorded call center phone lines.

“So, what it boils down to is these customers were being told one thing and Via Air was failing to follow through,” Barr asked. "That’s what it boils down to,” Alexander replied.

Via Air Promises Action, Training

A few weeks ago, KXAN asked Via Air for an interview for this report. The airline agreed and we flew 1,100 miles to Orlando to meet with the airline’s vice president of flight operations, Dominic Acevedo.

“I’m just not aware of this being a systematic problem. Every now and then there may be miscommunication between a call center employee and a passenger, but usually we try to address that on an individual basis,” Acevedo said. Acevedo blamed some of the problems on a “growing airline.”

We detailed the Hassler and Fosse cases to Acevedo and questioned him about their stories that the airline promised to reimburse them, but five months later the checks haven’t been cut. The airline has tried to settle the Hassler’s case with vouchers, Acevedo said, but the Via Air executive told KXAN he wasn’t aware of promises made by his call center of full cash reimbursement.

“I believe in customer service. I was not aware of the details of these travelers, but we will resolve this in a more systemic issue in terms of improving the training in the department, look at the oversight as well in that department to see what the breakdown was, but I’m committed to fixing it.”

The airline has a seven day policy of refunding customers their unused ticket when a cancellation happens, Acevedo said, and the airline works to place those stranded customers on the next available flight. The airline’s Contract of Carriage also offers round-trip fares a cash reimbursement for having to purchase a “lowest fare” ticket on a competing airline when Via Air cancels.

Acevedo told KXAN he had not heard some of the details from customers that we showed him during our interview. "I did not know that there was so much misinformation coming out of the call center, but as I stated before, it’s something that I’m personally going to look into and try to resolve."

We also asked Acevedo about the 60 complaints filed with the USDOT, the Better Business Bureau’s “F” rating, and the dozens of complaints on TripAdvisor. "We are a rapidly growing company and we’re working hard to meet the needs of our guests,” Acevedo said. “But, moving forward, we’ll definitely take into consideration all of these complaints and everything that has happened to our guests and try to get the airline better organized moving forward.”

Via Air’s second-in-charge also promised to “fix” the outstanding problems in the Fosse and Hassler cases. When asked if the customers deserve better, Acevedo said, "Yes. They are our guests. I’m going to personally look into this and made sure we come to some type of resolution quickly because I don’t want these issues to continue."

Acevedo also told KXAN the airline’s looking at clarifying its reimbursement policy and training its call center staff on exactly what the airline will and will not reimburse. A part of that review is making sure the airline has a process in place to review recorded calls from customers and to follow up on customer complaints, Acevedo said.