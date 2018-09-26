TxTag waives late fees as site maintenance prevents online payments Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The TxTag homepage as of Wednesday morning says payment options are back up, but that "TxTag Customer Service Center phone lines may experience high call volumes due to the recent maintenance outage." (Screenshot of TxTag homepage) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state’s tollway billing system is finally up and running again Wednesday– after a major outage prevented customers from paying for much longer than expected.

It was just the latest TxTag trouble KXAN has investigated over the past year.

Viewers began reaching out to us this week, fearing they would face massive late fees – like before – even after trying to pay online, by phone and in person.

Payment options were down for days – without notice it would take that long. A Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson said TxTag notified customers of the scheduled maintenance 72 hours before it began on Saturday, but "unfortunately, it's taking longer than expected."

As of Wednesday morning, the payment options were back up and running. After KXAN's questions, TxDOT tells us customers experiencing problems during the outage will not face additional late fees. In fact, TxTag will waive late fees for drivers whose toll bills payments are due between Sept. 22 and 28.

The problem stemmed from what TxDOT called “scheduled maintenance.” KXAN discovered it hasn’t been down this long in recent history.

Although TxTag toll road drivers can now pay their bills, TxDOT says users can expect delays as they experience higher-than-normal call volumes as maintenance wraps up.