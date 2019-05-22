Some officers accused of violent crimes receive plea agreements without jail time
KXAN's investigation found numerous cases of law enforcement officials charged with violent crimes, including aggravated assault, domestic violence and deadly conduct. In most cases, the officers made plea agreements that included the permanent surrender of their peace officer license, and they were not sentenced to jail or prison.
Texas officers accused of violence, other crimes avoid prison in deals with prosecutors
Across Texas, hundreds of law enforcement officers have permanently surrendered their peace officer license in the past four years. A KXAN investigation of 297 of those surrenders has discovered nearly all the officers were accused or charged with a crime – most often felonies. And, in almost every case the officers used their license as a bargaining tool by agreeing to surrender it as part of a deal to avoid jail or prison.
20+ peace officers accused of sex crimes in recent years traded their badges for little jail time
KXAN's analysis found at least 20 cases of sex crimes, including crimes against children, that led to permanent surrenders of peace officer licenses. The crimes included aggravated sexual assaults, child sexual assaults, indecent exposure, endangering children and improper and invasive visual recording.
Officers charged with corruption gave up their licenses, got little or no jail time
KXAN uncovered dozens of charges of corruption filed against Texas peace officers over the past four years. Charges against the officers included perjury, bribery, tampering with evidence, official oppression and abuse of official capacity, among others.
