New Onion Creek Fire Station could see another delay (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four project delays later, six years after voters approved the bond funding, the Austin Firefighters Association says it's bracing for yet another setback to opening the Onion Creek Fire Station.

The new $9.3 million station will help the Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS improve response times in the growing area.

KXAN Investigates found out the electrical subcontractor for the project went out of business. That's now leaving the timeline up in the air.

We looked into CTX Electrical and found they worked as a subcontractor on two other city projects: one for the Austin Convention Center, another for ABIA. But the Onion Creek Fire Station was the only city project it was currently a part of.

"It was the station that was needed in early 2000s. And the bond of 2012, five fire stations were in the bond and basically only one made it to the final cut. And that was Onion Creek station," Austin Firefighters Association President Bob Nicks said.

In a timeline marked by delays, Nicks says he's not convinced the electrical subcontractor situation is the only problem right now.

"It looks like more than an electrical contractor needs to be done to meet the Oct. 1 deadline," he said. "Just to put it in perspective, it was supposed to be done in the spring of '16. Then they said the spring of '18. Then they said the summer of '18. Then Oct. 1 of '18. And now we're looking at January 2019."

Nicks says he's paying close attention because of other timelines recently laid out.

"The bigger concern is, these are the same folks that are promising they can get the station in Travis Country and Berdoll Farms done within two years," Nicks said of the Public Works Department.

At the Austin City Council's request, staff recently identified how the city will design, build and pay for these new stations. But when it comes to the 2-year timeline, Nicks says, "I don't buy it."

Nicks went on to say, "I have very little confidence that your deadline can be met when I continue to see deadlines move back for Onion Creek."

Public Works tells us the contractor has hired someone else temporarily until a new electrical subcontractor can begin. The department will receive a new schedule next week, to know any changes to the completion date. We'll be sure to share what we learn.

Right now, five areas of Austin have been identified as being in critical need of a fire station.

City leaders chose to remove funding for those stations from the 2018 proposed bond, saying they'll pay for them through certificates of obligation instead. KXAN is still waiting to learn the specifics of that.