Llano getting larger barricades after woman's death during flooding
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Llano has invested in new, larger barricades to block low water crossings during flash flooding.
With the threat of severe weather Wednesday night, Llano Police Chief Mike Scoggins tells KXAN they have been ordered, and the city is borrowing other barricades just like them to use until the new ones arrive.
The move comes after a KXAN investigation in March revealed the tall cone-like barricades the city street department put in the normal spot during the last major flooding event were likely wiped away before Becky Biddy drove through the flooded Flag Creek and was swept away.
Scoggins said his officers never checked the barricades because his officers were swamped responding to other flooding calls.
In addition to going with a more visible barricade, Scoggins said the street department would be moving them further back and placing them at the intersection so drivers will be re-routed in a much safer spot.
The Llano Police Department was also operating at half staffing on that October night due to several former officers being indicted on criminal charges.
Today, Scoggins says his department is up to 80 percent staffing, and he has told all of his officers to be on standby for severe weather.
Click here to read the full KXAN Investigation from March 2019: Swept Away
More Investigations Stories
-
Six years later: Learning from the deadly West fertilizer plant explosion
App users, click here to interact with multimedia elements in this story
WEST, Texas (KXAN) — Thirty minutes before sunrise on a chilly April morning, a bright yellow glow shines out of the windows of the red garage doors that line the front of fire station #2 in Georgetown. All is calm and quiet outside except for the birds singing up a storm.
They're not the only ones up and at 'em so early on a Monday. Several guys emerge from the garage and head to their cars. One crew is coming off a 24-hour shift as a fresh team of firefighters clock-in and start getting the trucks and ambulances ready for the unknown of what the day will bring.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
‘Dead suspect loophole' bill clears Texas House committee
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After weeks of behind-the-scenes policy scuffles between Texas’ largest law enforcement union and a high-ranking state lawmaker, a House panel voted Monday in favor of a bill aimed at increasing police transparency when suspects die in custody. It comes after an ongoing KXAN investigation revealed law enforcement agencies across the state using a loophole in the Texas Public Information Act to keep such records secret.
Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, who also serves as second in charge of the chamber in the role of Speaker Pro Tem, first brought House Bill 147 before the State Affairs Committee in February. His bill would require police to release information in closed cases if a suspect is dead, incapacitated or all parties involved agree to its release.
Moody has described the current law as an “unintended consequence” of efforts to protect the privacy of people who were cleared of crimes. Crafted in 1997, it allows law enforcement to withhold information in closed cases that don’t “result in a conviction or deferred adjudication.”Read the Full Article
- Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved
City inspector spent work hours doing personal business, audit says
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A recently released audit found that an Austin inspector spent time on the job working at his personal video editing business.
The employee works in the city’s Site and Subdivision Inspections program.
On his city-issued computer, city investigators found evidence that the employee accessed websites for both online platforms he operates.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Officers around Texas are posing with bluebonnets in sweet new challenge
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats