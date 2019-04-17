Llano getting larger barricades after woman's death during flooding

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Example of the new barricades the city of Llano ordered for flooded low water crossings (Courtesy: City of Llano)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Llano has invested in new, larger barricades to block low water crossings during flash flooding.

With the threat of severe weather Wednesday night, Llano Police Chief Mike Scoggins tells KXAN they have been ordered, and the city is borrowing other barricades just like them to use until the new ones arrive.

The move comes after a KXAN investigation in March revealed the tall cone-like barricades the city street department put in the normal spot during the last major flooding event were likely wiped away before Becky Biddy drove through the flooded Flag Creek and was swept away.

Scoggins said his officers never checked the barricades because his officers were swamped responding to other flooding calls.

In addition to going with a more visible barricade, Scoggins said the street department would be moving them further back and placing them at the intersection so drivers will be re-routed in a much safer spot.

The Llano Police Department was also operating at half staffing on that October night due to several former officers being indicted on criminal charges.

Today, Scoggins says his department is up to 80 percent staffing, and he has told all of his officers to be on standby for severe weather.

